ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The head of transportation in the St. Louis metropolitan area is calling on regional leaders to come to an agreement on revitalizing the Loop Trolley or potentially risk federal funding for future projects in the region.

Last week, the Federal Transit Administration gave several region leaders a letter requiring a plan to get the Loop Trolley in the Delmar Loop, up and running again, or risk paying back more than $37 million to the FTA.

The letter was sent to board members on the Loop Trolley Transportation Development District, which includes board member Joe Edwards, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, St. Louis County executive Dr. Sam Page, University City mayor Terry Crow, and Bi-State Development president and CEO Taulby Roach. It's been more than two years since the trolley operated lack of funding like low tickets sales.

"I've been saying for months, that a default on the region is a black mark," Roach told News 4. "My job is to figure out what are the options. Of course, it's not my decision. I have to go and report to a board as well, and the board rejected an earlier proposal that I put forth to them."

According to Roach, part of the funding helped upgrade stretches of Delmar Boulevard, in addition to building the trolley.

"Those parts of the grant are satisfied, in my opinion, but there's really the largest grant, right around $22 million is still obligated and we need to figure out some kind of solution there," Roach added. "We compete with all kinds of cities around. We compete with Indianapolis and Kansas City for the same pots of money, and if we're going to move our city forward, we have to be sure we're competitive."

Roach represents Bi-State Development on the East-West Gateway Council of Governments. Bi-State oversees transportation for the region, while East-West Gateway coordinates with local governments with things like transportation.

Back in October, some Loop Trolley Transportation Development District board members proposed the East-West Gateway Council to use federal money to fund trolley operations, and have Bi-State operate the trolley, instead of the Loop Trolley Transportation Development District. The council rejected it.

Those named in the letter need to give a response to the FTA by February 1, which according to the letter, needs to lay out a plan to have the trolley operating by June 1.