SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - People in the Bevo Mill neighborhood say they are frustrated and fed up with city trash truck drivers.
Video captured on a home surveillance camera shows a driver going the wrong way down a one-way street Thursday morning. Diana Holliday said the video illustrates what she witnesses once a week.
“They turn around this corner and they don’t even look,” she said.
Other neighbors said the trash trucks have clipped the siding and gutters on their homes near an alley. Another woman said she was nearly hit head-on by a trash truck driver going the wrong way.
“You can hear them when they come around that corner,” Holliday said.
Several blocks away, Frank Cheney said the trash trucks clip down his power lines about every other month, leaving him without cable and internet.
“They knocked my siding off a little bit. There’s a little hook where you can see it’s pulled out,” he said.
News 4 sent the city a screenshot of the home surveillance video and asked what could be done to address safety concerns. The city sent the following statement:
“Public safety is our top priority. Obviously, we don’t condone unsafe or illegal behavior. We will investigate these allegations and administer discipline as needed.”
Neighbors hope something is done before someone gets hit.
