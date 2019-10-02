ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Bevo Mill residents say they plan to take action Thursday to ensure a man accused of committing a violent crime in the neighborhood stays in custody.
Nicholas Nettles is due in court, accused of breaking into a home on Varrelmann Drive in September, forcing five victims into a room, robbing them and pouring gasoline on them.
He then shot two of the victims.
Residents say the home where the crime was committed was supposed to be condemned a week ago, but has instead remained a site for illegal activity in the neighborhood.
To stand up for their neighborhood, residents plan to go to court to face Nettles as well as show the impact crime is having where they live.
Nettles was convicted in 2013 for beating two teenagers in an anti-gay attack and then positing the video on Facebook.
He was sentenced to 12 years, but was released early for time served.
"Somebody has to be responsible for letting these people go," said one resident who requested anonymity due to the brutality of the assault Nettles is accused of committing. "A lot of the neighbors we try to stick together and watch out for each other."
Given this recent spate crime, neighbors say they're communicating more.
They're holding crime meetings and talking to police when something suspicious pops up. They also hope a show of force in court will send a message to the justice system to keep criminals in custody for their full sentences.
