ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Better Together will be holding several town hall meetings to answer questions about its plan for a St. Louis City-County merger.
The first of four such meetings will be on March 6 at Greater St. Mark Family Church in north St. Louis County.
The remaining three will be in South City, South County and West County.
There will be a 150 person limit at each of the town halls and is asking anyone planning to attend to RSVP on their website.
