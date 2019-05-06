ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The group Better Together announced Monday afternoon that it will withdraw its petition to merge St. Louis City and St. Louis County.
The group says current Missouri law makes it too hard for the plan to go forward.
Under the proposal, St. Louis City and County would have been one entity, being governed by a 33-member Metro Council.
READ: 'Better Together' City-County merger plan would make St. Louis 9th biggest city in U.S.
The group insisted that a statewide vote would be required under the Missouri Constitution for the plan to be approved.
After several weeks talking with @BTstl I've asked them to pause the petition effort. With the turmoil in the county, now is not the time. I believe fragmentation limits progress for our residents & I continue to support a city/county merger. We can revisit this in the future.— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) May 6, 2019
There had been widespread opposition to the plan. Several St. Louis County towns had passed resolutions opposing it and several St. Louis City aldermen also announced their opposition.
Despite the move, Unite STL, the Better Together campaign in support of the plan, says the St. Louis region is being held back by the status quo.
“Our region continues to be held back by duplicate and inefficient government services, declining populations, increasing taxes, lack of economic opportunity and an environment that is not desirable for businesses growth and job creation,” said Mark Wrighton with Unite STL.
Interim St. Louis County Executive Sam Page released the following statement about the plan being scrapped:
Better Together’s proposal sparked a conversation about how our region’s governments could be reformed. That’s an important conversation, and one that we should continue.
I appreciated Better Together’s contribution to the dialogue but I had several serious reservations about the group’s proposal. Among my concerns was the statewide vote. I believe any change to government in the City and the County should be up to City and County voters.
I am encouraged that Better Together pulled its proposal today. It shows they’re listening. I hope that future efforts at reform will be built from the ground up, engaging community leaders, the African-American community, the Municipal League and other stakeholders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.