ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Better Together will be hosting a series of town halls next month on the proposed city-county merger.
The news comes as the organization says it’s planning to refile its petition on the merger with the Secretary of State’s office this week. Better Together says the “changes are technical in nature and do not alter the substance of the recommendations.”
The Municipal League and Missouri State Senator Jamilah Nasheed hosted Monday night at Harris-Stowe State University from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Municipal League opposes Better Together’s plan and is starting a petition drive.
Better Together initially said four town halls would be hosted in March but later added three events in April.
Here is a list of Better Together scheduled town halls:
- March 6: Greater St. Mark Family Church, 6:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- March 14: Carpenter’s Hall, 6:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- March 20: The Lodge at Des Peres, 6:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- March 27: Genesis Banquet Center, 6:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
April 3 at the LIUNA Event Center, 4532 S. Lindbergh at 6:00 p.m.
April 16 at the Thomas Dunn Learning Center, 3113 Gasconade at 6:00 p.m.
April 25 at Clayton Center, 50 Gay Avenue at 6:00 p.m.
You can RSVP online here. The town hall on March 20 is already at capacity. Officials say this is just the start of town hall discussions, and they will hosting more over the next several months.
