ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – This weekend, holiday shoppers can visit the 35th annual Kwanzaa Holiday Expo hosted by Better Family Life.
Kwanzaa is an African American cultural celebration emphasizing family, community and culture. This weekend is about preparing for Kwanzaa, which starts on December 26 and goes through January 1.
Each day celebrates principles including unity, creativity and more. The expo highlights the principle of cooperative economics.
“We should work hard to bring resources in African American communities and support those merchants and businesses so we can keep the money flowing in the community and see development,” said Better Family Life CEO Malik Ahmed.
The expo continues Sunday from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Better Family Life Cultural, Educational and Business Center on Page Boulevard.
