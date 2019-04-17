ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The organization Better Family Life says it will open four Neighborhood Trauma Centers to help the forgotten victims of violence.
The centers will be staffed by trained and certified counselors who have experience in dealing with those who live in some of the most violent neighborhoods of St. Louis.
The four centers will be in an around an area called “Hayden’s Rectangle,” a high-crime area of the city getting special attention from police. One location will be at Better Family Life’s offices.
“We’ve had mothers come in and they were so grief stricken that could barely talk about why they were there,” said Marcelle Perry-Rhone, the Director of Community Outreach for Better Family Life.
Rhone says the organization has become good at listening to victims. The message they hear is that people are in need but that there are real or imagined stigmas that must be dealt with.
“Counseling has negative connotations in the black community, a notion there may something wrong with you psychologically,” Rhone said.
Another trauma center will be located at St. James AME Church.
“Far too many people in our society are disconnected. We’re connected to technology, connected to programs but people to people, that is a major disconnect,” said St. James AME Church Pastor Charles Norris.
Norris says his church is also involved in the “Grill to Glory” efforts where churches host barbecues on Saturdays to attract people from the neighborhood.
Those seeking to call a trauma center can dial 314-381-8220. Hours are limited.
