NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Better Family Life is teaming up with CareStL Health to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 tests for St. Louis City residents, starting Wednesday.
The tests will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. outside Better Family Life's offices at 5415 Page every Wednesday through the end of the year, except for holidays.
A doctor's referral is not required.
The move comes amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis area.
