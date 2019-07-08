ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In the midst of an investigation into the killings of five men in a home in north St. Louis County, multiple agencies from the state, county and City of St. Louis came together Monday afternoon to announce a new push to fight and solve violent crime.
It was a who's who of crime fighting officials, from U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen to State Attorney General Eric Schmitt, to the chiefs of police from the City and County and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.
Better Family Life is receiving a $218,000 grant from the Justice Department and $200,000 grant from the Regional Business Council.
The money will help the organization hire more community workers to go door-to-door in the highest crime areas to address problems before they lead to crime.
"We are at a major tipping point in the St. Louis metropolitan area right now.,” said James Clark. “Our intentional focus on this culture of crime and violence, if we don't get it right we'll pay for it for years to come."
Clark said the city is losing out on new businesses and conventions because of the level of violence.
Better Family Life got a strong endorsement for its wide-ranging programs that address drug addiction, joblessness and work to de-escalate violence.
