ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Better Family Life is trying an out-of-the-box approach to reduce gun violence. The organization plans to promote what it's calling a no-fly-zone, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They mean, no bullets flying, between those hours.
"It sounds like something a little absurd to ask for. But we have families and we have children who are afraid to leave the home. And we want to at least provide some sort of normalcy," said outreach director, Tyronne Turner.
The organization is hoping the no-fly-zone concept will make some people stop and think before picking up a gun to resolve a conflict.
News 4 asked if counselors at Better Family Life's de-escalation centers were hearing any specific reason behind a recent spike in gun crime. Turner said the answer was no, but that the stress from generational poverty and joblessness was being made worse by being confined to the home during the pandemic.
"On some instances it's a lot easier to access an adversary than it has been in the past because we were kind of moving about and doing our normal social routines," said Turner.
Turner said 13 to 18 year olds make up anywhere from 35% to 45% of the people involved in conflicts that the de-escalation centers get involved with.
But he said there are also many in that age group who care about their communities. Turner said Better Family Life is starting an initiative to challenge those teens to step forward and the organization wants to give them a platform and help them be a representative voice for the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.