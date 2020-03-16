ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the country works to stem the spread of COVID-19, it’s a scary time for people age 60 and older, as they are the most susceptible to the virus.
News 4 has heard stories about some being afraid to go into grocery stores, choosing to sacrifice supplies for their health.
In response, workers with Better Family Life began doing welfare checks Monday.
They are going door-to-door checking on St. Louisans who may need help, with the St. Louis Police Department tagging along.
Monday, they stopped by the home of Garnetta White, who said she started working when she was 16 years old and recently retired.
She now lives on a fixed-income, collecting about $799 a month. She said most of that goes toward rent and electricity and there's not much leftover for food.
"I retired because I couldn't work anymore and I thought I would get maybe $1,000,” she said. I worked at Chrysler! And the state! And the city! And this is all I get."
Monday's delivery from Better Family Life brought her to tears, and she said the organization has never let her down.
