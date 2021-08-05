ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Employers will be looking to hire at Better Family Life’s SkillUp Hiring Event Thursday.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Better Family Life’s Cultural Educational and Business Center, located at 5415 Page Blvd. Employers will be on hand to speak with applicants.
At the event, there will be over 200 available jobs in warehouse, manufacturing and logistics. The jobs range in pay between $12 and $20 an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.