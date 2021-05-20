ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A mother of four is now cruising in a new set of wheels, thanks to Better Family Life.
Janeika Smith used to catch buses with her children every day, but thanks to the donation, she’s feeling a sense of freedom.
"I like it. I really really like it. Thank you so much everybody,” said Smith, beaming about her new ride.
“Oh, it's gonna be so much easier getting back and forth to work and doctors appointments and everything that my kids wanna do,” thanked Smith.
The newlywed and mom graduated from Better Family Life’s workforce program. Her reward for graduating was a donated 2009 Ford Escape.
“They picked a recipient I think is more than worthy,” said Darry Grimes with Better Family Life.
The nonprofit says they could use more donations. If you have a car you wish to donate, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.