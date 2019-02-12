ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After receiving several complaints from multiple customers, the Better Business Bureau is cautioning residents to do business with a local moving company.
Residents who spoke to the bureau said Cheap Cheap Movers, LLC allegedly failed to honor price quotes, damaged goods during moves, failed to issue refunds and provided overall poor customer service.
In January, a Chesterfield woman hired the movers but had to rent a truck in order for the move and was charged more than four times of the estimated cost, according to the BBB.
She added the company asked her to rent a truck on the morning of her move, which cost $200.
The woman said was not reimbursed by Cheap Cheap Movers, LLC.
“It’s is vital to do your homework when hiring someone to move your goods,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “If a company only does estimates over the phone, that’s the first red flag. Ask for references from others the company has moved so that you get an idea of what their experience was like.”
BBB said the company, which was formed in 2016, advertises its service on Craiglist and their website.
