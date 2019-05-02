ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Cindy Tebo was just trying to find work, now she has to worry about her protecting her identity.
She fell for a popular scam targeting job hunters.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says the 'employment scam' spikes this time of the year when high school and college students are looking for jobs.
"You start getting asked questions as an applicant that you wouldn’t normally get asked," said Chris Thetford with the BBB.
Scammers can hack a legitimate company's website and post a fake ad. When you apply online, the scammer may try to get personal information.
Tebo thought she was applying for a receptionist job with White Water Adventurers after spotting an ad on Indeed.com.
“I’ve never had a problem with Indeed.com before and I’ve filled out a lot of applications through them," said Tebo. “I had just left another position and I thought well, I want to at least work part time.”
She noticed a couple misspellings in the ad, but decided to apply and send her resume.
“He responded right away and it was 4:25 in the morning when I’m filling this out," said Tebo."Of course it could be an automated response and of course this is what I told myself.”
She says another red flag was the man, who went by the name "Robert," changed how much the job would pay and not specifying where the office is located. When she questioned if the ad was legitimate, he reassured her it was real.
She says she knew for sure it was a scam after he asked where she banks. While the scammer did not get any of her money, her personal information from her resume is out there for good.
“It has your address, it has your phone number, it has all the different places you’ve worked. It has your education. He’s got all that information, he or she or whoever has that information," said Tebo.
She says she feels foolish for falling for the scam. The scammer, she says, used the same email address on the legitimate company's website. She was surprised how easy it was to fall for and warns it can happen to anyone.
“I didn’t want someone to be gullible because you’re out there looking for a job and your natural instinct is to trust people," said Tebo.
Thetford says warning signs of this scam include:
- The job pays more than a typical job in that industry
- Misspellings in the ad
- Asking you to pay for anything
- Unusual questions
Thetford says you should report possible scams to the BBB and the police. You can track scams by visiting the BBB's scam tracker.
