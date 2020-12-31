ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Bethesda Health Group started vaccinating its residents and employees at Christian Extended Care & Rehabilitation Wednesday.
33 residents and 88 employees were vaccinated with Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
Bethesda will offer vaccinations at its other skilled nursing facilities in the St. Louis area over the next week.
