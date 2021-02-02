SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 31-year-old Cahokia man was killed in the early hours of November 17 when he was rear-ended in Sauget.
Toshorn Napper had come to a stop in the roadway near the railroad tracks in the 3000 block of Mississippi Avenue (Route 3) just after 2 a.m. According to police, Napper was hit from behind by a truck and was killed in the crash.
The driver of the truck, Bethalto native Ashley Roever, was reportedly driving her GMC Sierra when she crashed into Napper as he was stopped at the railway crossing.
Officers say Roever was under the influence of alcohol at the time, and was over the legal limit. She was charged with Aggravated DUI in Napper's death, which is a Class 2 felony. The charge carries a minimum sentence of three years, and a maximum of 14 years.
Roever is not currently in custody, but will be held on a bond of $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.