BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Bethalto woman was charged Friday after police say she caused a serious skull fracture and body bruising to a 2-year-old girl.
Officials with the Bethalto Police Department said 23-year-old Anastasia Vahle was charged with four counts of aggravated battery.
The child was taken to a hospital for a complex skull fracture treatment on September 26. Her body was also bruised.
No information was released on how the child was injured but officials say Vahle is responsible.
She was taken to the Madison County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
