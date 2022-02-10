BETHALTO (KMOV.com) -- Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 will take an emergency day Friday due to student safety concerns, the district said in a letter to families.
District Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin said in the letter the district is exploring making masks optional while keeping kids safe. Griffin said as the school board plans to meet soon regarding the topic, the disruption in the community has become too much to handle.
"We are also receiving emails and calls from families who are concerned about the safety of their students tomorrow, due to posts on social media and chatter throughout the community," Griffin said in the letter. "As a result, we will be taking an emergency day tomorrow, February 11th, in order to plan for a special board meeting on Monday night and the impact of the Board’s decision."
Griffin said masks will still be required when students return on Monday. She said she is asking for people's patience as the Board tries to adapt to a new plan.
