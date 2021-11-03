BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Officers in Bethalto, Illinois will increase their traffic enforcement efforts after a three children were struck by cars since the beginning of the fall school semester.
Chief Mike Dixon went to Facebook asking the public to obey traffic laws. He said the number of complaints have increased in regards to people driving through stop signs and speeding.
Dixon said he's made an announcement in July asking people to be mindful of their driving, but still the complaints continued to increase and the department responded to three incidents where a child was struck by a car.
In response, the city will increase traffic violation enforcement. "I’m hoping our residents will simply slow down and obey the traffic laws, but for those who don’t it will cost you a minimum of $164.00, plus the cost of supervision and/or insurance increases if you are caught disobeying a stop sign or speeding in the village," Dixon said.
