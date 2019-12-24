BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Officers in Bethalto are looking to make someone’s holiday be reuniting them with their lost money.
On their Facebook page on Christmas Eve, the police department said even though many people will joke that the money belongs to them, the rightful owner will have to prove it is theirs. The department said proving ownership of the “substantial amount” of money will be easy based on the facts of the discovery.
The department said the real owner of the money should have bank statements, paycheck stubs or something else to prove it is theirs. The owner’s proof and video evidence will be used to verify the validity of anyone claiming ownership.
Officers with the department said anyone who tries to falsely claim ownership of the money will be prosecuted for multiple felony offenses.
