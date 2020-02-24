BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Bethalto are asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.
Authorities said the suspect burglarized a home on Homm Street around 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 30.
The suspect appears to be a thin, younger man with a shaved or bold head, according to police.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact police at 618-377-5266.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.