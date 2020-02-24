Behtalto suspect 022420

Police in Bethalto are asking for help identifying a person who burglarized a home on Jan. 30, 2020.

BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Bethalto are asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

Authorities said the suspect burglarized a home on Homm Street around 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 30.

The suspect appears to be a thin, younger man with a shaved or bold head, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact police at 618-377-5266.

