BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Bethalto man is accused of shaking an infant.
Officers were called to Gordon L. Madrey’s home in the 100 block of Ashbrook on July 13 for a 3-month-old child that was not breathing. First responders took the infant to a St. Louis hospital to be treated for trauma-related injuries, according to Bethalto police. A week after the incident, the infant was still in the hospital.
Bethalto police allege Madrey shook the infant, causing a subdural hematoma to the brain. The 21-year-old was arrested on Monday and charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery. His bond was set at $250,000.
