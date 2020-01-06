BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Bethalto School District has parted ways with two coaches after incidents that happened at a state tournament over the weekend.
According to Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin, the administration conducted an investigation on events that took place at the State Farm Classic Girls' Basketball Tournament this past weekend in Bloomington.
Following the investigation, Coach Denney and Coach Julianne Green lacked "adequate supervision" of the student-athletes and due to events that happened in the locker room and on the sidelines.
The coaches have resigned from their duties effective immediately, the district says.
Coach Jeff Ochs, Coach Jeff Durbin and Coach Adam Miller will now lead the varsity and junior varsity teams on an interim basis.
