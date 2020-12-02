ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Muny president and CEO Denny Reagan, will retire in December of 2021.
In 2022, he will assume the role of senior advisor. Reagan said he is grateful for the opportunites the Muny afforded him.
“So often people say, ‘I’ve given the best years of my life to my job.’ I’m a lucky man, because my job has given the best years of my life to me. My career has been dedicated to an institution I have always been proud to be a part of, and I’m grateful for the chances and opportunities The Muny has afforded me,” said Reagan. “The last fifty-two years have gone by more quickly than I thought they would, and I turn the stewardship of The Muny over to the next generation with no regrets.”
The St. Louis native, Reagan began his decades-spanning Muny tenure at 16 year ols on the cleanup crew in 1968. He is currently the longest serving president in The Muny’s 102-year history.
The Muny Board of Directors has begun the process of identifying Denny’s successor in the coming months.
