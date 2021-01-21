WASHINGTON (KMOV.com) – Senator Bernie Sanders’ inauguration look has become so popular it will be made into a bobblehead!
During President Joe Biden’s Wednesday ceremony, an image of Sanders sitting on a folding chair went viral. The image inspired the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame to create a figure of the Vermont senator.
Officials with the company said the individually numbered bobbleheads are expected to be available in May. They cost $25 each and are currently available for pre-order.
Click here for more details.
