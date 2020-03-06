ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Presidential nominee and Senator Bernie Sanders will be coming to St. Louis on Monday, March 9.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. for the 11 a.m. event at the Stifel Theatre at 1400 Market St.
Tickets are not required, but an RSVP to the event is encouraged.
For more information on the event, visit here.
Former vice president and fellow presidential nominee Joe Biden is visiting St. Louis Saturday.
Missouri’s presidential primary is being held on March 10.
