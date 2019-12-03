BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Berkeley police cruiser was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

The two-car crash occurred on Frost near Hanley around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Berkeley crash

Both vehicles sustained damage to their front and side.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

No other information has been released.   

