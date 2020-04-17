BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- If you peek inside the windows at the Franchise Hair Gallery barbershop, you won't see a pretty picture. The lights are out and the room is empty. That's the case for so many business owners.
The Franchise Hair Gallery in Berkeley has no sign. Part of the blame, Keri Gilyard said, is the coronavirus outbreak.
"It's definitely put a stop to everything,” Gilyard said. “A halt to everything."
The barber opened his shop March 17 and the pandemic closed it four days later.
"As a barber, it takes money to make money,” Gilyard said.
He put in $10,000 since last October to get his business ready.
"The stations are $200 a piece. The mirrors are $100, well, $120 and the chairs are $300 a piece,” Gilyard say.
Dollars started adding up when he installed sinks, TVs, dryers and paying first and last month's rent.
The stay-at-home order is hitting him in the pockets.
Even with the indefinite extension of the county's order, Gilyard won't complain.
"I hate to admit it, but I do understand. Barbershops can get crowded,” Gilyard said. “You don't know where [people] are coming from.”
As for what's next for him and the other barbers in his shop?
"We wait! We wait. We don't know!” Gilyard said.
Gilyard knows only county and state leaders have the answer. He and his customers are in this together.
"I was going to cut my own hair. But, said I would stick it out with my clients,” Gilyard said. “I am going with you!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.