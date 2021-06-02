ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com)— A Berkeley man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for killing his brother during an argument in their home six years ago.
Robert Moses was sentenced to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder and 10 years for armed criminal action. Both sentences will be served concurrently. On April 16, Moses was found guilty in the shooting death of his brother on August 11, 2015.
“I commend our trial team for staying with this case through many delays and finally bringing justice,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “It’s particularly tragic to see blood shed within a family. I hope this conviction and sentence send a message that we need to solve our disagreements peaceably.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.