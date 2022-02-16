BERKELEY (KMOV.com) -- Barry J. Parrott of Berkeley pleaded guilty Thursday to soliciting child pornography.
The plea agreement states Parrott, 55, talked on social media with an undercover law enforcement officer who was posing as an underage girl. It says Parrott solicited nude pictures from who he thought was the girl in April of 2021.
The minimum sentence for the crime is five years and the maximum sentence is 20 years. His sentencing date is May 18.
