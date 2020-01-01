FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It's been more than six months since Officer Michael Langsdorf was killed in the line of duty.
But the community support for his family is still pouring in.
Langsdorf was shot and killed inside a North County market in June while responding to a call for a bad check.
On New Year's Day, three hockey games were played at the Fenton Ice Rick to benefit his family. Local first responders and former Mehlville High School students will took to the ice for the good cause.
His mom told News 4 that Langsdorf started playing hockey he was 8.
Matt Rainey played hockey with Langsdorf since high school and came out to support the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.