Michael Langsdorf

Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, June 23, 2019. 

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It's been more than six months since Officer Michael Langsdorf was killed in the line of duty.

But the community support for his family is still pouring in. 

Langsdorf was shot and killed inside a North County market in June while responding to a call for a bad check. 

On New Year's Day, three hockey games were played at the Fenton Ice Rick to benefit his family. Local first responders and former Mehlville High School students will took to the ice for the good cause.

His mom told News 4 that Langsdorf started playing hockey he was 8.

Matt Rainey played hockey with Langsdorf since high school and came out to support the family.

"When we went out to local businesses and asked them for donations, the outpouring of support we got, it just makes me proud to be a St. Louisan and citizen of St. Louis to see how they've come together to support this cause," Rainey said.
 
Donations collected will benefit Langsdorf's children.

