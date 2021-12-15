Ben Crump hired by Illinois family of Amazon worker killed after tornado hits warehouse

ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) – The family of an Amazon worker who was killed in the warehouse destroyed by an EF-3 tornado has hired two civil rights and personal injury attorneys.

Attorney Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard will represent 28-year-old DeAndre Morrow’s family. Morrow was one of the six killed at the Amazon facility in Edwardsville. The walls on both sides of the building collapsed inward, causing the roof to fall.

In a statement, Crump is meeting with workers and families to determine whether Amazon had a safety plan in place.

The family members we represent are deeply distraught and want answers to their questions. We are seeking to determine if Amazon did everything in its power to warn employees of the incoming danger from the tornado and provide a designated safe area for employees to shelter. Just three years ago, a tornado struck an Amazon warehouse in Baltimore, Maryland, killing two people. Were lessons learned from that tragedy turned into new policies and were they followed here? We are asking Amazon employees who worked at the fulfillment center to assist us with our investigation and help us understand what warnings were given and what procedures followed. And we commend the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for opening an investigation into workplace safety at the facility. Out of this horrific event, it’s essential that proper protocols be put in place to protect the safety of warehouse workers to the fullest extent possible.

The federal government's is probing the company's actions. OSHA inspectors, who have been at the site since Saturday, will investigate whether workplace safety rules were followed and will have six months to complete the investigation, said spokesperson Scott Allen.

Amazon, meanwhile, said workers at the warehouse had little time to prepare when the National Weather Service declared a tornado warning on Friday night.

