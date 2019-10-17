ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Roosevelt High School football coach Trey Porter wishes he could be on the field supporting the kids. That’s not an option since the school district fired him for violating its social media policy.
Porter said even before he was fired, the district put him on leave for talking to the media without permission.
The former coach, who was also the school’s athletic director, was fired Wednesday for contacting players through social media.
“It was typically for reaching out to the players and keeping up with the safety,” Porter said. “We focus a lot on mental health. A lot of my players don’t have cell phones, but they have wi-fi hot spots. They use Facebook to call.”
Porter’s players look at him as more than just a great football coach.
“He was like a role model and father figure to the kids,” sophomore Courtanae Mitchell said.
The school district’s handbook bans employees from connecting with students and former students on social media.
“The rule is the rule. I was following not the letter of the law but the spirit. In this case, my kids were my best interest,” Porter said.
Students, whether athletes or not, aren’t happy with the district’s decision to cut Porter.
“They are heart-broken. He did everything for them. Fed them. Clothed them,” said Makiya Jones, a sophomore.
St. Louis Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia, who disagrees with Porter’s firing, sent a letter highlighting the coach’s positive impact on and off the field.
“I don’t believe it rises to the level of a fireable offense and that’s because of how much work he has put in for the school and the kids,” Ingrassia said. “That should have been taken into consideration.”
Porter told News 4 he thinks the district’s social media policy is outdated since it was put in place by a state appointed board.
