ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials from the Rockwood School District announced Thursday one of their guidance counselors passed away from COVID-19.
Superintendent Mark T. Miles said Eureka High School guidance counselor Sandy Kearney died from complications caused by the novel coronavirus.
"Sandy was a treasured member of the Eureka family and the Rockwood School District," Miles said. "The connections she has within our entire Rockwood family are strong and numerous. Sandy will be missed terribly. Please keep Sandy’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers."
She was part of the Rockwood School District since the 1980s.
