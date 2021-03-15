BELLEVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) -- A Belleville restaurant is opening its doors Monday after being closed for four months. 4204 Main Street Brewing Company closed after a rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations threatened the overall safety of employees and guests, according to the restaurant.
While remaining closed longer than other restaurants in the Metro East, Director of Marketing Rebecca Wuest said the restaurants long-awaited opening on March 15 has special meaning.
"It's been about one year since this all began, so it's a one-year anniversary in a way," she said. "They also have the mass vaccination clinic here in Belleville and numbers are trending down, so we thought it was a good time to open our doors again."
Cory Sanftleben, head brewer at 4204 Main Street Brewing Company, said he's excited for guests to sample some recipes he's created during the closure.
"For me, with creating beer and creating recipes, one thing I love is seeing people's reactions when they try this thing I've created," he said. "Whether it be they love it or hate it, it's still experiencing something new. So for me, to have people in her again and experiencing things, is great."
The restaurant officially opened its doors at 4 p.m. on Monday.
