ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Belleville woman was killed during an early morning motorcycle crash Monday.
Katie Busby, 28, was driving eastbound on Interstate 64 when she lost control of her 2013 Honda Motorcycle and crashed at milepost 4.4 around 4:25 a.m., according to police. The driver was reportedly ejected from the motorcycle.
Busby was pronounced dead at the crash scene by the St. Clair County coroner.
The crash is under investigation.
No other information has been released.
