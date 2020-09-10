ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Belleville woman is accused of driving drunk and killing a 27-year-old woman.
Erin L. Arras, 44, was allegedly pulling out of the parking lot of Abbott Machine Co. on W. Broadway in Alton when her car crashed into a motorcycle on Labor Day.
A passenger on the motorcycle, Natasha J. Dillinger, of Bethalto, died Wednesday afternoon from her injuries. The driver of the motorcycle was also hurt in the crash.
State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons offered a message to the public, stating, “Every year around Labor Day Weekend we warn of the dangers of drunk driving and the horrific aftermath it can cause. This is a message to people who consider getting behind the wheel while intoxicated, that there will be consequences, you will receive Madison County justice. My sincerest condolences go to the family and friends of Ms. Dillinger.
Arras has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death. Her bond was set at $500,000. If convicted she could serve up to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
According to authorities, Arras has a previous DUI in St. Clair County from 2010.
