SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Belleville woman was charged with criminal neglect after misleading law enforcement officers on a search for a missing man.
According to the Swansea Police Department, Bridgett Williams, 60, allegedly led first responders in the wrong direction while trying to locate a missing man with dementia.
Williams is a certified nursing assistant at Cambridge House.
Police said it took officers 36 hours to find the missing man. He was found barely conscious in a deep ravine. He is currently at a hospital for treatment.
Williams was charged with neglect. A bond was set at $20,000.
