Belleville woman accused of stabbing teenage son

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A woman from Belleville is facing charges, accused of stabbing her teenage son.

Nicole Johnson mugshot

Nicole Johnson, 42, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of child endangerment.  Authorities allege that she stabbed her 16-year-old son on Monday.

Johnson is an employee at the Cahokia School District, which declined to comment on the accusations.

