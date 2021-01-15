BELLEVILLE, Ill (KMOV.com) - For the second year in a row the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to the St. Patrick's Day parade in Belleville. The parade has been postponed this year until late Summer or early Fall.
“It is a tough decision," says Micahel Keeley, who is in charge of the parade. "Postponing the Parade this year, but the Ancient Order of the Hibernians organization feels that it is in the best interest of everyone throughout our Community, for us to seek a date to host this event later in the year, when the COVID-19 Pandemic is no longer an issue. We will be sending out additional information as well, as soon as an alternative date is secured.”
The city will send out information when a new date is secured.
