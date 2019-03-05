BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Belleville are asking for help identifying two persons of interest after a vehicle was stole in late February.
According to police, the vehicular hijacking occurred on Wesley Drive Feb. 26.
Anyone who recognizes either subject is urged to call police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
