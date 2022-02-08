BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police departments across the St. Louis metropolitan area are competing for officers during a tight job market.
The Belleville Police Department is raising its starting salary starting in May to more than $71,000. It currently sits around $62,000. The department also increased its residency requirement for applicants to 45 miles from the Belleville area. The updates are a result of a new union contract between the department and the city.
Belleville's goal is to go from 64 officers to 72.
"Nationwide issue as well. Numbers have been down in recent years," said Lt. Chris Mattingly with Belleville PD. "Compared to St. Louis, yes, it's definitely a higher starting salary. On this side of the river, not as high. We're not the highest that's for sure, but we're at least more competitive. It will no doubt draw from St. Louis if those people are willing to make the drive, and they can do that, then that's going to be a personal choice for them."
Expanding the area officers can live can entice other applicants and officers from neighboring departments, according to the St. Louis City police union president.
"We lost a lot of guys to these departments for better pay," said St. Louis Officers Association President Jay Schroeder. "We're going to fall farther and farther behind. People are--maybe just stop coming or stop applying, that's always a fear."
Belleville's $71,000 pay will be among the top in the metro area. Other notable forces include Collinsville PD, which starts around $68,000. St. Louis County is almost at $54,000. Cahokia Heights and St. Louis Metropolitan PD hover around $48,000.
