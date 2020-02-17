BELLEVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) -- At 8:30 a.m. on Fridays at Whiteside Middle School in Belleville, the halls are empty. Well, almost.
Everyone is in class except for seventh grader Nate Smith.
He's in a hallway packing bags of food for fellow students.
Even though Smith is an athlete, he leaves PE class to pack the meals, inspired by an incident with another student.
"So one day I was walking to class after lunch and a fifth grader stopped me and asked if I had any food left over from lunch because he didn't have any food for today or money on his account,” Smith said. “I didn't have any so I felt bad and addressed it to my mom."
His mom said there were programs where they help kids on the weekend, and Smith decided they should start one of their own.
“Oh I was so impressed when Nate came to me with his idea,” said principal Monica Laurent. “He had a three page plan, and I said, I want this at Whiteside Middle School."
With that, Weekend Warrior was born.
Nate and his buddy Eugene collect food donations for kids who might otherwise go hungry over the weekend. They fill the bags, complete with notes of inspiration, and put them in the lockers of kids, and their siblings, who need it.
Word got out and now the donations are enough for them to provide food for 33 students.
"I feel accomplished to know I helped a kid,” Eugene said. “I made somebody feel happy. I made their day."
“It makes me feel proud of myself that I'm doing a good thing in our community,” Smith added.
