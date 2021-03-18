BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The McDonald's in Belleville that has stood for decades, is gone. It was built in 1979, but 42 years and countless quarter pounders later, it saw it's last shake go out the door.
Thursday the site was torn down, making way for a new, more modern McDonald's. News 4's Steve Harris was there for the demolition, and got the story of its history.
