BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East man and woman are facing multiple charges stemming from a Jan. 22 robbery.
54-year-old Steve Madden and 34-year-old Lindsey Carter, both of Belleville, were charged in the crime.
According to Belleville police, officers spoke with a male employee at the Beltline Food Market located at 1721 South Belt West in Belleville who was working the cash register at the time of the robbery.
He said a white man wearing a mark came into the business and demanded money from the register. He saw an unknown item in the suspect's hand, but never saw a weapon.
The suspect tried to hit the employee, then took the cash register drawer and the employee's phone before running out of the business.
He then entered a silver-colored vehicle and drove westbound from the store.
No one was injured in the robbery.
Detectives found valuable evidence at the business that lead to identifying a person of interest.
On Jan. 23, Madden was taken into custody, along with a female accomplice, Carter, was arrested, police say.
Madden was charged with robbery, theft from person and possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams. His bond is set at $60,000.
Carter was charged with robbery and her bond is $30,000.
