SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Belleville, Ill. man is facing charges, accused of assaulting hospital employees while he was a patient in the emergency room.
Jeffrey Suggs, 33, is charged with aggravated battery.
Police say he was a patient at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh on September 26 when he punched a hospital employee and kicked another one in the stomach.
Suggs is currently at-large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.