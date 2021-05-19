EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Belleville man was found dead in East St. Louis early Wednesday morning.
Investigators with the Illinois State Police said they were called to the 1900 block of St. Louis Avenue to help East St. Louis officers with the murder of a 24-year-old man from Belleville. Police said he was found dead in the driver's seat of a car around 2:30 a.m.
It's still unclear how the man was killed and what the circumstance were. If you know anything about this, call Illinois State Police at 618-571-4124.
