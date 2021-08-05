ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Belleville man is accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash in St. Clair County last month.
Around 7:30 a.m. on July 7, a 2005 Cadillac CTS ran a stop sign and was hit by a 2021 GMC Acadia at the intersection of Karch Road and Pleasant Ridge School Drive. The occupants in the cars were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities later arrested the driver of the Cadillac, 34-year-old Terrence J. Bailey Jr. He has been charged with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence, driving on a revoked driver’s license, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
